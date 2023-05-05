Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.92. 4,023,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

