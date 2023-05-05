Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. 1,874,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $127.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,532,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,520,000 after purchasing an additional 242,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

