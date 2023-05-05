Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $129.24 and last traded at $129.24, with a volume of 56597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.76.

The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Standex International

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Standex International by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Standex International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

