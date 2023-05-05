Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 1st

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE:SMP opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.50. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

