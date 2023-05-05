STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.64. 1,475,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,901. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,310,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

