St James House (LON:SJH) Shares Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52). Approximately 4,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).
St James House Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.50.
About St James House
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
