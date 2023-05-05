ssv.network (SSV) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for $23.79 or 0.00081267 BTC on major exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $263.57 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

