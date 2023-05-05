Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 58,142 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,142 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 1.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 556,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

