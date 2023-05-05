Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $16.49 Million Investment in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,493,000. State Bank of India accounts for 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

State Bank of India Stock Performance

Shares of SBKFF opened at $63.40 on Friday. State Bank of India has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India operates as a public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products and services. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Business. The Treasury segment includes the investment portfolio and trading in foreign exchange contracts and derivative contracts.

