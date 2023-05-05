Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $16.49 Million Investment in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,493,000. State Bank of India accounts for 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.
State Bank of India Stock Performance
Shares of SBKFF opened at $63.40 on Friday. State Bank of India has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07.
About State Bank of India
