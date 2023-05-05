Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,852,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

