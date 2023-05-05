Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.6-78.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.89 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Sprout Social Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 437,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 299,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 238.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 192,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,622,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

