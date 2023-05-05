Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.23 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 501,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.