Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 23rd

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Spok has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spok has a dividend payout ratio of 134.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Spok Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Spok stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,472. The stock has a market cap of $255.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.28. Spok has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $36,365.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,179.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace acquired 2,500 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,099.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

