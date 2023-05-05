Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

