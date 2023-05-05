Spire Inc. (SR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Spire has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 66.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Spire Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SR opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. Spire has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $78.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Spire’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

