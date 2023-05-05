Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 303,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Spectrum Global Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

