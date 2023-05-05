SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of XAR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,742. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

