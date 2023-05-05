SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Lowered by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,621 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $35,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 227,805 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $883,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.02. 723,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

