SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,875,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 997,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 292,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPAB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 746,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.