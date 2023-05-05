SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,606. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

