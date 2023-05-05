Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Insider Matthew T. Funke Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) insider Matthew T. Funke acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SMBC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.88. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on SMBC shares. TheStreet downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

