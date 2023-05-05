Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $463.39 million and approximately $5.78 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017938 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,988.26 or 0.99996849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02206333 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

