SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $5.04 on Friday, reaching $286.26. The stock had a trading volume of 438,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.86. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.95%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

