Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Dawson James reduced their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W.

