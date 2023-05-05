SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn Purchases 2,500 Shares

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 89,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wesley Miller Welborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 525 shares of SmartFinancial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $10,967.25.

On Thursday, February 9th, Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 159 shares of SmartFinancial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $4,323.21.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 230,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading

