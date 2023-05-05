SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in SLM by 893.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 192,487 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in SLM by 7.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 28.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in SLM by 7.1% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 298,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

