SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for SLM in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLM Trading Up 0.4 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.17.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

