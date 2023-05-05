Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Trading Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 258,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.62.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

