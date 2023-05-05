Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $0.11 on Monday. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Siyata Mobile by 42.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

