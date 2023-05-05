Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health comprises 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,538. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.94%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Articles

