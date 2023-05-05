Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.38. 336,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,987. The company has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

