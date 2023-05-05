Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 2.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after buying an additional 427,438 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 327,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.18 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

