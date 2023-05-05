Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 3.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,955,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 268,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 119,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

