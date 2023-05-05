SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 352,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 264,309 shares.The stock last traded at $82.80 and had previously closed at $84.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

SiTime Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,601,105.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,777 shares of company stock worth $41,492,839. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

