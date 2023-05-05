SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.32 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $371.79 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,190.72 or 0.99983862 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002267 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30721958 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $25,089,943.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.