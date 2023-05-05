SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $369.23 million and $30.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

