Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.80-11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SPG traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. 131,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,449. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,373 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

