Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SPG stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.07.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

