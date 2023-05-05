Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) is Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares during the quarter. Signify Health accounts for approximately 3.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $85,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth approximately $7,298,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 138,058 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signify Health Stock Performance

NYSE:SGFY remained flat at $30.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Signify Health

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

