Sierra Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after purchasing an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Splunk by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 380,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,093. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

