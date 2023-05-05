Sierra Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $146.38. 24,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,883. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

