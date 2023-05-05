Sierra Capital LLC Increases Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,198.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 754.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 90,447 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

