Sierra Capital LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after buying an additional 1,759,924 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 155,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

