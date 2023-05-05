Sierra Capital LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.99. 211,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,583. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

