Sierra Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. 401,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,315. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

