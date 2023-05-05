Sierra Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 293,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,324. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

