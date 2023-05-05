Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $280.71. 5,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,267. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.54.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.