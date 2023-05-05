Sierra Capital LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.04. 163,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,183. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

