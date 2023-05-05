Sierra Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SentinelOne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 2,643,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,416. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,315 shares of company stock worth $4,906,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

