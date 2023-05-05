Siacoin Trading Down 2.8% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $208.60 million and $1.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,627.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00301061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.00534414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00066329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00406185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,928,742,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

